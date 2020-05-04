Coronavirus: Italian businesses to reopen amid new divide

MILAN • Mr Calogero Lo Vetro could not wait to get back to work.

He described the scene as "something from a sci-fi movie", with health monitors decked out like spacemen checking the staff at Fiat Chrysler's Mirafiori plant in the Italian city of Turin during its preliminary reopening.

Mr Lo Vetro, 47, a quality-control officer at the factory, today joins the nearly five million Italians who are fully returning to work after an unprecedented nationwide lockdown. Despite the surreal surroundings, most are happy to go back.

But as politicians salute Italians for their solidarity during nearly two months of a shutdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the move to restart the country threatens to create a new divide: between businesses allowed to reopen and those that still have to wait.

Under new rules, construction and manufacturing activities can resume in full force from today - Fiat's fellow carmakers Lamborghini and Ferrari will also reopen - but retailers will not be allowed to open their doors until May 18. Bars, restaurants and hair salons cannot reopen until at least June 1.

"I'm not sure what will be left," said Mr Alberto Visentini, 61, whose sporting goods store in Milan has been shut since early March.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has come under fire from coalition allies and firms for excess caution in easing the lockdown.

Even after restarting, complications could remain. Hairdresser Ilenia Cavicchioli has kept business ticking at her salon outside Milan by delivering products to customers' homes. "It could be better for us to stay closed than reopen with reduced sales and new costs for sanitising procedures," she said.

Mr Conte warned in Parliament last Thursday of the dangers of rushing to reopen. "We are still inside the pandemic," he said. "At the risk of being unpopular, the government cannot yet guarantee an immediate return to normal."

Other countries are also experimenting with reopening. Madrid filled with joggers last Saturday, as Spaniards were allowed out to exercise for the first time in seven weeks. The next stage of Spain's lockdown phase-out also starts today, when restaurants, stores, bars and hotels on four islands will reopen under strict rules.

Even for big companies, the government's exhaustive rules for reopening - covering everything from cleaning and distancing to workers' canteens - mean it will be a slow process. For Fiat Chrysler, Italy's largest manufacturer, "it won't be like flicking a switch, our restart will be gradual", chief operating officer Pietro Gorlier said.

Mr Lo Vetro said: "Nothing will be the same as it was before." Still, after 20 years working at the company, "it's exciting" to be going back, he added.

BLOOMBERG