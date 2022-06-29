It was hell, says survivor of Russian attack on mall

KREMENCHUK • In a central Ukrainian intensive-care ward, five people are crammed into a room, their wounds bound up in bloodied bandages. A dead body lies on a stretcher outside, covered in a blanket.

This is the aftermath of a missile strike on a busy shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk, south-east of Kyiv, on Monday, an attack one of the patients described as "hell".

"This is the sixth time the city has been bombed" since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, said Dr Oleksandr Kovalenko, deputy director of the surgery department at Kremenchuk's public hospital. "But never before did it hit so many people."

One patient in the hospital's general ward, Ms Ludmyla Mykhailets, 43, said she was shopping at an electronics store with her husband Mykola when the blast threw her into the air.

"I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing. Then I landed on the floor and I don't know if I was conscious or unconscious," she said, adding that she had broken her arm and split her head open.

"It was hell," added her husband, 45, blood seeping through a bandage wrapped around his head.

Mr Roman, 28, a worker at the mall who asked to be identified by only one name, said he and other workers had made their way to a nearby basement when the missiles struck, after hearing an air-raid siren.

Many others had stayed inside as the mall's management had just three days ago allowed shops to remain open during air raid sirens, he added. REUTERS