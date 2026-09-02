‘It created discomfort’, says Canadian minister about Russia’s G-20 presence

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The presence of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov (left) at the G-20 meeting in the US prompted protests from European officials.

ASHEVILLE, United States - Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Sept 1 that his Russian counterpart’s presence at US-hosted Group of 20 (G-20) talks has caused unease among participants, given the suffering of Ukraine since Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

“It created discomfort, no doubt about that,” Champagne told AFP when asked if the Russian finance minister’s unexpected appearance impacted meetings.

Champagne was speaking in Asheville, North Carolina, where finance leaders from the G-20 major economies are gathered over two days of discussions ending on Sept 1.

But the presence of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov prompted protests from European officials, who objected to appearing in a traditional “family photo” with him.

An EU spokesperson noted the bloc’s representatives were only given short notice of his attendance.

Moscow has intensified its strikes on Kyiv this summer, with US-brokered talks remaining frozen.

The Group of Seven (G-7) held talks on the sidelines of the G-20 meetings late on Aug 31 in Asheville, discussing Ukraine aid.

“The G-7 has always been very united in our support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of the illegal invasion and the suffering that we see,” Champagne said, noting the intensity of the conflict.

Champagne added that the smaller grouping, of which both Canada and the US are also a part, will continue being firm in its support for Ukraine.

The US holds the rotating G-20 presidency.

Firm, constructive

Champagne is also entering bilateral talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the afternoon of Sept 1, as the North American neighbours remain in a trade war.

He plans to be “constructive and firm,” stressing that “we’re not seeking escalation.”

President Donald Trump in late August imposed 50 per cent tariffs on certain Canadian goods, alleging “discriminatory treatment” of US commerce.

This triggered Ottawa’s retaliation, with planned counter-tariffs of 15 per cent to 50 per cent taking effect Sept 8.

“This is not a trade conflict we have chosen, but we need to respond to maintain a level playing field” between US businesses and Canadian ones, Champagne said.

While trade talks have stalled, Champagne maintained that Canada is “always happy to explore ways where we can reengage” on a mutually beneficial basis.

As Bessent tries to rally partners to join Washington’s economic pressure campaign on Iran amid fighting in the Middle East, Champagne added that Ottawa remains ready to look at further sanctions.

“We have been in lockstep with our partners” on sanctions targeting Russia and Iran, Champagne said.

But Canada’s trade with both parties is already at the “lowest level I could imagine,” he added. AFP