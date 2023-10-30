Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of Hamas

FILE PHOTO: The ambassador of Russia to Israel Anatoly Viktorov speaks at a news conference at the Russian Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

JERUSALEM - Israel summoned the Russian ambassador on Sunday to lodge a protest at Moscow's hosting last week of a delegation from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group whose Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed at least 1,400 people and led to the war in Gaza.

Inviting Hamas "sends a message legitimising terrorism against Israelis," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement, quoting its senior staff as telling Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov. It described the summons as a protest rather than a reprimand.

Russia had described its hosting of Hamas as an effort to maintain contacts with all sides in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top