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Israel 'strongly' condemns Libyan approval of maritime deal with Turkey

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Oct 21 - Israel said on Wednesday it "strongly" condemned the Libyan eastern parliament's approval of a maritime-boundaries deal with Turkey that drew swift criticism from Israeli ally Greece.

The deal approved on Tuesday is part of a years-old dispute over competing claims to sea borders and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

• "Regretfully, once again we see Turkey working to destabilise the east Mediterranean region," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

• Israeli and Turkish leaders have escalated their rhetoric against each other as they remain sharply at odds over Syria and the war in Gaza.

• Greece and Turkey, NATO allies but historic rivals, have disputed maritime borders in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean.

• Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have long been opposed to a maritime-boundaries deal between Libya and Turkey, as they see it as an infringement on their own maritime claims.

• Athens and Cairo signed an overlapping deal designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, which Turkey opposes. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.