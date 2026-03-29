Israel preventing mass by Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch an ‘offence to the faithful’: Italy

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Cardinals attending the Holy Mass of Palm Sunday in Vatican City on March 29.

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Israeli police actions preventing Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch from celebrating Palm Sunday mass.

The Latin Patriarchate earlier said Israeli police stopped Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa – an archbishop with Catholic jurisdiction across Israel and the Palestinian territories – from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to conduct the mass.

Ms Meloni said in a statement the incident was “an offence not only to the faithful but to any community that respects religious freedom”.

Italy Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X he had summoned Israel’s ambassador over the incident.

Israeli police did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment about the incident.

At the start of the US‑Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb 28, Israeli authorities banned large gatherings – including in synagogues, churches and mosques – and capped public events at 50 people.

Palm Sunday, which opens Holy Week for Christians, marks Christ’s final entry into Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion and resurrection, according to the Gospels.

The Latin Patriarchate had also cancelled the traditional Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives, which normally draws thousands of worshippers.

Pope Leo XIV, speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome on March 29 , paid tribute to “the Christians of the Middle East, who suffer the consequences of a terrible conflict and in many cases cannot fully live the rites of these holy days”. AFP