Israel expects new air defence orders from Europe due to Russia concerns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A \"David's Sling\" launcher system can be seen during a ceremony in which Israel declared its \"David's Sling\" intermediate-range air defence shield fully operational, at Hatzor air base in southern Israel April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

BERLIN, June 15 - Israel expects more orders for air and missile defence systems from European countries soon, with at least one contract expected within weeks, a senior official at Israel's defence ministry said.

Demand continues to soar as European nations perceive a greater threat from Russia and seek to bolster their air defences, the official said, driving interest in systems designed to counter intermediate-range ballistic missiles and short-range rockets.

"There's a huge interest from Europe, from Western Europe," said Moshe Patel, the director and general manager of the Israeli Missile Defense Organization, on the sidelines of last week's Berlin airshow, declining to specify the nations involved.

Israel has sold its air-defence system, Arrow - built to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles like Russia's Oreshnik - to Germany. It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

Finland has bought a shorter-range system called David's Sling, which is designed to shoot down ballistic missiles fired from 100 km to 200 km (62 to 124 miles) away, as European nations brace for potential aggression by Russia. Moscow has denied that it intends to be aggressive.

"It's mainly (driven) by what's happening between Russia and Ukraine," Patel said. "Of course, they're looking very carefully what is happening in Iran and whatever will be good against Russia could be good for Iran. Whatever they're doing, it will be good for all those kinds of threats."

Asked whether European countries were interested in Arrow or David's Sling, he said there was interest in the Iron Dome as well, a system designed to take out short-range threats.

"It's a huge advantage to those nations that have enemies right on their borders, this is the main capability, and the ability to protect a city, protect (a) strategic area," Patel said.

Asked about when Israel might book further orders for any of the systems mentioned, he said one contract was expected to land within the next few weeks.

"And there are discussions that, maybe by the end of the year, we're going to hear about more nations," he said. "So, it looks like the decision making by those nations, it's expedite."

Patel declined to elaborate on the expected volume of the contracts, only pointing out the talks were "about not minor numbers." REUTERS