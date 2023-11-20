Israel expands Gaza operation into ‘additional neighbourhoods’ as hostage talks progress

GAZA/JERUSALEM – Gaza braced itself for a further expansion of Israeli military operations on Nov 20, even as cautious hopes built for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting.
The Israeli army has said it is taking its fight against Hamas militants to “additional neighbourhoods” of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed 13,000 people, including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government.
Israeli tanks were positioned around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, where 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded.
Like many other medical facilities in Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital, set up in 2016 with funding from Indonesian organisations, has ceased operations.
But Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said there were about 700 people, including medical staff and wounded evacuees, still inside the hospital.
At the other end of Gaza, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.
The Israeli military issued a statement with a video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.
Amid continued fighting between Hamas militants and Israeli forces pressing an offensive, US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the Palestinian enclave was edging closer.
About 240 hostages were taken during a deadly cross-border rampage into Israel by Hamas militants on Oct 7, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist movement after several inconclusive wars since 2007.
Around 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas assault, the deadliest day in Israel’s 75-year history.
Since then, Gaza’s Hamas-run government said at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 5,500 children, by unrelenting Israeli bombardment and air strikes.
Israeli tanks and troops stormed into Gaza late in October and have since seized wide areas of the north and north-west and east around Gaza City, the Israeli military says.
But Hamas and local witnesses say militants are waging guerrilla-style warfare in pockets of the congested, urbanised north, including parts of Gaza City and the sprawling Jabalia and Beach refugee camps.
The armed wing of the militant group Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas, said its fighters attacked seven Israeli military vehicles during clashes in the northern areas of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and Al-Saftawi and west of Jabalia.
Hopeful for a deal
Israel’s Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog said in an interview on ABC’s This Week that Israel was hopeful a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas “in coming days”.
On Nov 19, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha that the main obstacles to a deal were now “very minor”, with mainly “practical and logistical” issues remaining.
A White House official said the “very complicated, very sensitive” negotiations were making progress.
They coincided with Israel preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas to Gaza’s southern half, signalled by increasing air strikes on targets Israel sees as lairs of armed militants.
The US on Nov 19 cautioned Israel against embarking on combat operations in the south until military planners have taken into account the safety of Palestinian civilians.
Gaza’s traumatised population has been on the move since the start of the war, sheltering in hospitals or trudging from the north to the south and, in some cases, back again, in desperate efforts to stay out of the line of fire.
The civilian death toll in Gaza is “staggering and unacceptable”, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, appealing again on Nov 19 for an immediate humanitarian truce.
Witnesses reported bouts of heavy fighting between Hamas gunmen and Israeli forces trying to advance into Jabalia, home to some 100,000 people and, according to Israel, a significant militant stronghold.
Repeated Israeli bombardment of Jabalia, an urban extension of Gaza City that grew out of a camp for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 Israeli-Arab war, has killed scores of civilians, Palestinian medics say.
Via social media in Arabic, Israel’s military on Nov 19 urged residents of several Jabalia neighbourhoods to evacuate south “to preserve your safety” and, to that end, said it would pause military action from 10am to 2pm.
After the “pause” expired, 11 Palestinians in Jabalia were killed by an Israeli air strike on a house, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.
Palestinians say Israel’s repeated bombardment of southern Gaza renders Israeli promises of safety absurd.
Justifying bloody toll
Six weeks into the war, Israel is facing intense international pressure to justify the bloody toll.
Israeli officials have warned a “window of legitimacy” for the war to rout Hamas may be closing.
Israel on Nov 19 presented what it said was evidence Hamas gunmen used Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, to hide foreign hostages and to mask underground tunnels.
The hospital has been a focal point of global concern after Israeli forces launched a raid of the facility last week, with the World Health Organisation calling it “a death zone”.
Israel has repeatedly claimed that Al-Shifa and tunnels beneath it double as a base for Palestinian militants, a charge Hamas and hospital administrators deny.
The Israeli military released what was said to be CCTV footage from Oct 7 of two male hostages, from Nepal and Thailand, being brought into the hospital.
“We have not yet located both of these hostages,” army spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.
One clip showed a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged into an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom were armed.
In a second clip, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by armed men as several others wearing blue hospital scrubs look on. REUTERS, AFP