Israel expands Gaza operation into ‘additional neighbourhoods’ as hostage talks progress

GAZA/JERUSALEM – Gaza braced itself for a further expansion of Israeli military operations on Nov 20, even as cautious hopes built for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting.

The Israeli army has said it is taking its fight against Hamas militants to “additional neighbourhoods” of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed 13,000 people, including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government.

Israeli tanks were positioned around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, where 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded.

Like many other medical facilities in Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital, set up in 2016 with funding from Indonesian organisations, has ceased operations.

But Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said there were about 700 people, including medical staff and wounded evacuees, still inside the hospital.

At the other end of Gaza, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

The Israeli military issued a statement with a video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.

Amid continued fighting between Hamas militants and Israeli forces pressing an offensive, US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the Palestinian enclave was edging closer.

About 240 hostages were taken during a deadly cross-border rampage into Israel by Hamas militants on Oct 7, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist movement after several inconclusive wars since 2007.

Around 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas assault, the deadliest day in Israel’s 75-year history.

Since then, Gaza’s Hamas-run government said at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 5,500 children, by unrelenting Israeli bombardment and air strikes.

Israeli tanks and troops stormed into Gaza late in October and have since seized wide areas of the north and north-west and east around Gaza City, the Israeli military says.