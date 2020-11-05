ISIS claims responsibility for shooting as Austria mourns

VIENNA • Austrian investigators have been piecing together the Monday evening rampage through central Vienna by a lone gunman and later claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a European response to "political Islam".

Four people were killed when Kujtim Fejzulai, described as a 20-year-old ISIS sympathiser who had spent time in prison, opened fire with a Kalashnikov in a busy area of the Austrian capital the day before the country went into a new coronavirus lockdown.

ISIS - which has claimed numerous attacks in Europe - said on Tuesday a "soldier of the caliphate" was responsible for the carnage, according to its propaganda agency.

Vienna police shot the gunman dead on Monday and later swooped on 18 different addresses and made 14 arrests as they looked for possible accomplices and sought to determine if he had acted alone.

After reviewing closed-circuit television footage of the attack in an area teaming with bars and restaurants not far from the historic sights of central Vienna, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the video "does not at this time show any evidence of a second attacker".

The police have asked people who filmed moments of the attack to share their recordings with the authorities to aid in tracking the gunman's route through the capital.

On Fejzulai's computer, investigators found incriminating evidence including a photograph recently posted on Facebook showing him carrying the automatic weapon and a machete used during the attack. The police said he was also wearing a fake explosive belt.

Mr Kurz condemned the shooting as a "repulsive terror attack", which he said killed a waitress, a young passer-by and an older man and woman.

He called on the European Union to fight against "political Islam" saying it was an ideology that represented a "danger" to the model of the European way of life, in an interview published in Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

His government will face questions about how an individual known to security forces had been able to buy weapons and cause havoc on the streets of the usually peaceful capital, often listed as having the world's highest quality of life.

The investigation is spanning several countries, with Switzerland making two arrests and Macedonia, where Fejzulai has family roots, cooperating with the Austrian authorities.

The Swiss police said in a statement that the 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in Winterthur, about 10km from Zurich, are Swiss citizens.

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the men were "obviously friends" with Fejzulai. She added that the men had met in person, without saying when.

The attack came after several Islamist atrocities in France, including an assault on churchgoers in Nice and the beheading of a schoolteacher near Paris.

The recent republication of cartoons of Prophet Muhammed in France has caused new tensions worldwide, sparking protests in some Muslim-majority countries and calls from several terror groups for their followers to take revenge.

Britain on Tuesday upgraded its terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe".

Mr Nehammer said Fejzulai had been convicted and jailed for a terror offence in April last year for trying to travel to Syria.

The dual Austrian and Macedonian national had then been admitted to a government-funded de-radicalisation programme and had managed to secure an early release next month from a 22-month prison sentence.

"The perpetrator managed to fool the deradicalisation programme of the justice system, to fool the people in it, and to get an early release," Mr Nehammer said.

"It was clear that the attacker, despite all the outward signs of having integrated into society, did exactly the opposite."

The small Alpine nation of nine million people had until now been spared the sort of major attacks that have hit other European countries such as France, Germany and Britain in the last decade.

The last significant attacks date back to the 1970s and 1980s, and were carried out by pro-Palestinian militants.

The bloodshed triggered an outpouring of solidarity from world leaders with French President Emmanuel Macron saying the people of France shared the "shock and sorrow" of the Austrian people.

Across Austria, flags were lowered to half mast on public buildings and people observed a minute of silence at noon as church bells rang out.

Twenty-three wounded people were in hospital on Tuesday, with seven in a critical condition, Vienna's hospital association said.

The police said an officer was among those hurt.

