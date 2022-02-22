Is it a Russian 'invasion'? Ukraine, Western leaders say not yet

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - Western leaders are shying away from saying that Mr Vladimir Putin's move to recognise two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine amounts to the invasion they had been warning would likely come, even as the Russian president orders his forces to start deploying to the breakaway areas.

In a televised address to the nation early on Tuesday (Feb 22), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Mr Putin's actions merely "legalised" troops he said were already present in the self-proclaimed republics since a conflict began with breakaway forces in 2014.

Russia has long backed the separatists while refuting claims it arms them or has its own soldiers in the area. It is unclear how quickly its troops might now go in, and in what number.

US President Joe Biden so far has not come out in public to make a statement as he huddled with advisers and consulted allies on the next steps.

At issue is the uncertainty that still surrounds Mr Putin's intentions from here.

He has repeatedly denied that his ultimate plan is a full-scale invasion of his neighbour, even as the United States and other allies said their intelligence showed a build up of around 150,000 soldiers and equipment that could enable one, including possible attacks on multiple cities aside from the capital, Kyiv. If troops do now go into the breakaway areas, the unknown is whether they could then push on past the line of contact between the separatists and Ukrainian forces.

So while the West has warned that any intervention in Ukraine would prompt severe economic sanctions against Russia, the discussions so far are centering around limited penalties that would target those who trade and invest in the breakaway areas. Economic activity there has already plummeted since 2014.

One notable marker was the decision by the German government on Tuesday to halt the already-delayed certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

President Emmanuel Macron asked his government to implement "appropriate and targeted sanctions against Russian interests", Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters on Tuesday, without offering details.

Officials in European Union member states signalled a united front, with Mr Le Maire saying Putin "chose to escalate tensions".

But they have largely refrained from using the word "invasion" so far. Even the leaders of Baltic states, who have been among Russia's fiercest critics, are holding off on such language.

"It's not yet the invasion our partners have been talking about," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Tuesday. "But it's a very steep escalation."

In the US, the response varied across the ideological spectrum with some of the more moderate Republican lawmakers immediately drawing the conclusion that what Mr Putin did was an invasion.