MOSCOW, Nov 23 - Felix Dzerzhinsky, founder of the Soviet secret police and architect of the Red Terror that followed the Russian Revolution, has received a memorial plaque in Moscow calling him an "outstanding statesman" — to the acclaim of hardline nationalists.

Dzerzhinsky, a Polish noble-turned-revolutionary who laid the foundations of the repressive system over which Josef Stalin was to preside, is reviled by many for the tens of thousands of summary executions that his Cheka carried out to shore up Bolshevik power between 1918 and 1922.

But to many in the security apparatus that holds huge sway in President Vladimir Putin's Russia, Dzerzhinsky is a hero and powerful symbol of a state that relies heavily on the FSB - the successor organisation to the Soviet KGB and once run by Putin.

The large bronze plaque, which depicts him in a suit against a background of factory chimneys, a steam train and an electricity pylon, was placed on a building where Dzerzhinsky worked from 1924-1926, not far from the Kremlin. It hails him as the initiator of the sweeping industrialisation that transformed the early Soviet economy.

Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Putin who has led Russia's delegations to peace talks with Ukraine, was one of the politicians who inaugurated the plaque on Friday.

Medinsky, who has authored some of Russia's new history textbooks, hailed Dzerzhinsky as a romantic idealist while appearing to acknowledge that he was also part of a darker chapter.

"And the worst thing we can do today is to try to tear things down. To tear down monuments to the jeers of the crowd," he said, according to the state news agency TASS.

"We must try to remember. To acknowledge both our successes and our mistakes. And to learn from them. Because if we do not remember our history, we are bound to repeat all our mistakes."

As the Soviet Union itself crumbled in 1991, a monument to Dzerzhinsky outside the KGB's headquarters on Moscow's Lubyanka Square was torn down by jubilant demonstrators.

Some saw that as a moment of hope that would usher in a new, freer era. In time, the giant statue was moved to a park near the River Moskva, along with other symbols of Soviet power.

But some of the nationalist war bloggers who have been championing Russia's war in Ukraine said the time had now come to put the statue back.

"A plaque is all well and good, but it’s not enough," wrote Blue Z Beard, a prominent war blogger with over 100,000 followers on Telegram.

"Bring Felix back to Lubyanka Square!" REUTERS