Irish Times apologises and removes opinion piece written by AI

The Irish Times has apologised and removed a published opinion piece generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The article, about the use of fake tan by Irish women, was submitted by a hoaxer who used AI, reported the Guardian online on Sunday.

The article, which was published on May 11, was written under the byline of Adriana Acosta-Cortez, who was described as a 29-year-old Ecuadorian health worker who lives in north Dublin. The byline profile picture was of a blue-haired woman.

The article accused Irish women who used fake tan of mocking those with naturally dark skin, with the headline: Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic.

It featured an argument suggesting the use of fake tan by Irish women was cultural appropriation, reported Sky News on Monday.

The article was the paper’s second-most read article and prompted debate on radio and social media.

However, people were questioning about the authenticity of the writer’s name and photo on Friday, said the Sky News report, adding that the body of the article was then removed and replaced with: “The text of this article has been removed pending checks.”

On Sunday, The Irish Times editor Ruadhan Mac Cormaic said that it had fallen victim to “a deliberate and coordinated deception” that showed a need for stronger controls.

“It was a breach of the trust between the Irish Times and its readers, and we are genuinely sorry. The incident has highlighted a gap in our pre-publication procedures,” he said in a statement on the newspaper’s website.

“We need to make them more robust, and we will. It has also underlined one of the challenges raised by generative AI for news organisations. We, like others, will learn and adapt.”

Mr Mac Cormaic said the newspaper became aware that the column may not have been genuine less than 24 hours after publishing it on its digital platforms.

“That prompted us to remove it from the site and to initiate a review, which is ongoing. It now appears that the article and the accompanying byline photo may have been produced, at least in part, using generative AI technology,” he said.

“It was a hoax; the person we were corresponding with was not who they claimed to be. We had fallen victim to a deliberate and coordinated deception.”

On Saturday, a Twitter user under Acosta-Cortez’s name posted a message, criticising the Irish Times for running the article.

The Guardian report said that the person who controls Acosta-Cortez’s Twitter account told the newspaper through direct message that the Irish Times’s apology sidestepped its decision to publish “an incendiary article with an extreme left-wing viewpoint” in pursuit of clicks.