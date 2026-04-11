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Police officers stand in the street, as tractors block Dublin's O'Connell Street, as part of a protest over the high cost of fuel that clogged up busy thoroughfares and motorways across Ireland for a second successive day, in Dublin, Ireland April 8, 2026. Conor Humphries/REUTERS/File Photo

DUBLIN, April 11 - Irish police took action to clear protesters blockading the country's only oil refinery on Saturday after a senior government minister said protests over surging fuel prices had created a "very dangerous economic moment" for Ireland.

Protesters angered by a more than 20% rise in diesel prices since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran nL6N40S1FU, have used tractors and trucks nL8N40R116 to block the Whitegate refinery, two ports, a fuel terminal and a number of roads in the capital Dublin.

Hundreds of petrol stations have been left without fuel, endangering some emergency services, the government has said.

Police on Saturday detained at least one protester, pushed back others and dispatched equipment designed to move large vehicles at the Whitegate refinery, footage from state broadcaster RTE showed.

Police issued video on social media showing a number of oil trucks entering the refinery.

The action came after Finance Minister Simon Harris said the protests had caused an extremely dangerous moment for the economy. Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Friday said nL1N40T0F8 the country was in danger of being forced to turn away oil deliveries from the country. REUTERS