Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports

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DUBLIN, July 24 - Irish police are questioning two people over possible offences against the state after detectives stopped a vehicle close to the border with Northern Ireland, which national broadcaster RTE reported contained a bomb.

Police said on Friday that the incident happened two days ago and that detectives requested the assistance of the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team after they stopped the vehicle.

The EOD team completed an examination of the vehicle, the outcome of which is not being released for operational reasons, the police statement added.

RTE reported that the examination confirmed the car contained a bomb that officers believe was being driven across the border for an attack in Northern Ireland.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was arrested and continues to be detained. A man in his 40s has also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The vehicle was stopped close to the County Monaghan town of Carrickmacross, which is about 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) from the open border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Sporadic attacks by militant groups, often attempted car bombings, continue in Northern Ireland almost three decades since a peace deal largely ended sectarian violence in the British-run region. REUTERS