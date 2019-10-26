UK truck deaths: British police charge truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said on Saturday (Oct 26) they had charged Maurice Robinson, the 25-year-old driver of a truck who was arrested when 39 people were found dead in the back of his container this week.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Earlier, police in Ireland announced that they had arrested a man in his 20s from Northern Ireland on suspicion of involvement in the deaths.

Irish state broadcaster RTE said the man was arrested at Dublin's port on Saturday morning after arriving on a ferry from France, and that police wanted to question him about the movements of the container in which the bodies were found.

British police had arrested four people in connection with the incident.