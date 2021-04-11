Irish PM warns of return to sectarian strife amid unrest in N. Ireland

BELFAST • Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned against a "spiral back" into sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland yesterday, after a week-long streak of unrest in the British province.

Yesterday marked the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which wound down The Troubles - a decades-long conflict in the region which claimed 3,500 lives.

"We owe it to the agreement generation and indeed future generations not to spiral back to that dark place of sectarian murders and political discord," Mr Martin said in a statement. "There is now a particular onus on those of us who currently hold the responsibility of political leadership to step forward and play our part and ensure that this cannot happen."

The police said disorder continued on Friday night, albeit on a smaller scale relative to clashes elsewhere in Belfast earlier in the week.

Pro-British loyalist militants said on Friday there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues.

Resentment is simmering over apparent economic dislocation due to Brexit and existing tensions with pro-Irish nationalist communities.

Despite appeals for calm from London, Dublin and Washington, the nightly unrest in pro-British areas spread further into Irish nationalist parts of Belfast on Thursday, where the police responded to petrol bomb and stone attacks with water cannon.

A number of loyalist protests planned for Friday night were postponed in what posters put up in pro-British areas said was a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

However, some masked individuals threw bricks and missiles at the police in a loyalist area of Belfast where television footage showed a British Union Jack flying on a flagpole nearby.

The clashes have been some of the worst violence in Northern Ireland in years.

The Loyalist Communities Council, which says it speaks for the Ulster Volunteer Force, Red Hand Commando and Ulster Defence Association militant groups, said it was not involved in the riots and it called for calm.

However, it warned in a statement that border arrangements with European Union-member Ireland must be negotiated.

