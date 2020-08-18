Irish health chiefs back more Covid-19 curbs, paper says

DUBLIN (REUTERS) - Ireland's public health officials have recommended that older people be urged to limit time spent outdoors, with gatherings in homes restricted to six people in a bid to rein in the coronavirus, the Irish Independent said.

Health chiefs met on Monday (Aug 17) to decide if more curbs were needed to halt a growing spread of the virus that the government and officials have called deeply concerning.

Ireland's Cabinet is to meet later on Tuesday to consider the recommendations, which include a restriction on outdoor gatherings to 15 people, the paper added.

Curbs already among the strictest in Europe now limit such gatherings to 50, while 10 visitors from no more than four different households are allowed in the homes of anyone else, so as to limit house parties.

A health department representative was not immediately available for comment.