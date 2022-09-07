Ireland fines Instagram $566m over data breach

DUBLIN - Ireland's data privacy regulator has agreed to levy a record €405 million (S$566 million) fine against social network Instagram after investigating its handling of children's data, said a spokesman for the watchdog.

Instagram plans to appeal against the fine, a spokesman for its parent company Meta Platforms said in a statement.

The probe, which started in 2020, focused on child users between the ages of 13 and 17 who were allowed to operate business accounts, which facilitated the publication of the user's phone number and/or e-mail address.

"We adopted our final decision last Friday and it does contain a fine of €405 million," said the spokesman for Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the lead regulator of Instagram's parent firm Meta.

Full details of the decision will be published next week, he said.

Instagram updated its settings more than a year ago and has since released new features to keep teenagers safe and their information private, said the Meta spokesman.

He added that Instagram disagrees with how the fine was calculated and that the company is reviewing the decision.

The DPC regulates Facebook, Apple, Google and other technology giants due to the location of their European Union headquarters in Ireland.

It has opened more than a dozen investigations into Meta companies, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp was last year fined a record €225 million for failing to conform with EU data rules in 2018.

The Irish regulator completed a draft ruling on the Instagram investigation in December and shared it with other EU regulators under the bloc's "one-stop shop" system of regulating large multinationals.

