Iran's tanker seizure poses loyalty test for new UK leader

LONDON • Iran's seizure and continued detention of a UK-flagged tanker deals Mr Boris Johnson an immediate loyalty test: Britain's new Prime Minister may have to choose between Gulf escorts led by Europe or the United States.

Which way Mr Johnson leans could set the tone for a complex agenda that includes withdrawing Britain from the European Union, striking a trade deal with the US, and maintaining or dashing European efforts to keep alive the deal curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Some US commentators see this as a make-or-break moment for Europe's policy on Iran as a whole.

"Johnson could simply announce that the UK is joining America's maximum-pressure campaign and calls for a new (Iran nuclear) deal," the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal wrote.

"The rest of Europe would likely have no choice but to join its Anglophone partners - and finally present a united front."

The idea of a European-led mission in the Gulf is carried over from a meeting chaired by Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May this week. Britain has proposed that France, Germany and other European partners join together in a "naval protection mission" to ensure commercial ships can safely navigate in the Gulf.

But such an operation would expose Britain's continued reliance on EU allies at the very same time that Mr Johnson is determined to yank his country out of the bloc by Oct 31, "no ifs or buts".

As an alternative, Mr Johnson could instead sign Britain up to a US-led alliance outlined by President Donald Trump's administration at Nato last month.

That decision could boost London's chances of reviving stalled efforts to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington, but carries the risk that British warships could be caught up in more aggressive US rules of engagement.

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Trump played up their friendship during the British leadership race.

Yet that might doom British efforts to salvage the remnants of the 2015 deal with Iran that Mr Trump pulled out of last year.

Teheran's ultra-conservative Resaalat newspaper published a cartoon on Wednesday of Mr Johnson as a British butler being patted on the head by Mr Trump in the Oval Office. "British Trump", the banner of the reformist Sazandegi said.

Mr Johnson is yet to publicly comment on last Friday's capture by masked Iranian soldiers of the Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, at the entrance to the Gulf.

He will be expected to do so now.

The tanker seizure prompted Britain to order its navy yesterday to escort UK-flagged ships through the strait, signalling a change in policy.

