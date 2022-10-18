Iran's judiciary raises prison fire death toll to 8; rights groups fear more dead

PARIS - Iran's judiciary said on Monday that eight inmates were killed in a fire that raged through the capital Teheran's notorious Evin prison.

The figure is double the official toll from the blaze that broke out late on Saturday.

The authorities have blamed the fire on "riots and clashes" among prisoners. But human rights groups said they doubt the official version of events and fear the real toll could be even higher.

The blaze has further stoked tensions one month into protests sparked by the death of a Kurdish woman, Ms Mahsa Amini.

She was arrested in mid-September for what the authorities said was improper attire, and died three days later while in custody.

The judiciary authority's website Mizan Online said on Monday that four Evin prison inmates injured in the fire had died in hospital, after reporting the previous day an initial toll of four from smoke inhalation.

Gunshots and explosions were heard during the blaze from inside the complex as flames lit up the night sky and smoke billowed from the building, in video footage posted on social media channels.

The Iranian authorities have accused "thugs" of torching a prison clothing depot and reported clashes between prisoners, and then between inmates and guards.

Hundreds of the protesters arrested in recent weeks have been sent to Evin, infamous for the ill-treatment of political prisoners, and which also holds foreign detainees and thousands jailed on criminal charges.

The official Irna news agency, citing a Teheran prosecutor, said the clashes had "nothing to do with the recent unrest in the country", while Mizan said that all those who died had been convicted of robbery.

But Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it "rejects" the official account, given the "long history of concealing facts" in the Islamic republic.

It said it had "received reports that special forces were deployed to incite prisoners and set the grounds for a crackdown", and called for a United Nations-backed international investigation.

Prisoners' relatives and rights groups have voiced grave fears for the inmates and said Iranian security forces had used tear gas inside the correctional facility.

The fire came after four weeks of protests over the death of the 22-year-old Ms Amini.

The wave of demonstrations has turned into a major anti-government movement, confronting Iran's clerical leadership with one of its biggest challenges since the ousting of the shah in 1979.

More protests were held on Sunday, including at the Teheran and Shariati universities, followed by overnight rallies in other areas.

Iranian rights activist Atena Daemi, herself a long-time inmate of Evin, wrote on Twitter that in the early hours of Sunday, several buses and ambulances were seen leaving the facility.

She said some prisoners in Ward 8, which houses political detainees, have been transferred to another jail.

Activists noted further confusion when state television announced on Sunday that 40 people had been killed, only to revert to the initial toll of four just minutes later.

Evin prison holds French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and US citizen Siamak Namazi, whose family said he was taken back into custody days ago after a temporary release.

At least 108 people have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on the Amini protests, and at least 93 more died in separate clashes in Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchestan province, according to IHR.

