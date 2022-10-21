Iranian trainers on the ground helped Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Thursday that Iranian military trainers had been sent to Crimea to assist Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack targets in Ukraine, adding a new international element to a war that has already worsened some geopolitical tensions.

“We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a daily briefing with reporters, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

“We assess that... Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” Mr Price said, adding that the US has credible information but he did not provide evidence.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the southern peninsula to train soldiers and reopen Soviet-era military bases as part of the invasion of its neighbour.

There was no immediate public reaction to the US allegations from Teheran but it has denied the drones are Iranian-made. Moscow has also denied using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Russia’s defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that Washington is going to pursue all means to “expose, deter and confront” Iran’s supply of munitions to Russia, including more sanctions, while also considering air defence solutions for Ukraine.

European Union members have agreed on new measures against Iran, the bloc said, while Britain imposed sanctions on senior military figures and a firm it said were involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Moscow.

Russia and Iran have also been involved in the 11-year-long civil war in Syria, together supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Iran and Russia, they can lie to the world, but they certainly can’t hide the facts, and the fact is this: Teheran is now directly engaged on the ground,” Mr Kirby said, without providing details.

Ukrainian citizens endured the first day of nationwide scheduled power outages since the war began eight months ago, so repairs could be made to damaged or destroyed energy plants as winter approaches.

People across Ukraine were urged to use less power as the government enforced curbs on electricity usage between 7am and and 11pm on Thursday.