GENEVA (REUTERS) - Iran will defeat the American and Israeli alliance, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday (May 15), according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

"We will defeat the American-Zionist front," he said.

"Iran has the highest level of defence-military preparedness to confront any type of threat and excessive demands," he added.

The United States has sent further military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.

Separately on Wednesday, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Teheran was ready for all scenarios from "confrontation to diplomacy", but the United States could not afford another war in the Middle East.

Washington ordered the departure of non-emergency government employees from Iraq on Wednesday after repeated US expressions of concern about alleged danger posed by Iranian-backed forces.

Israel will stand with the United States to confront Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"We are united in our desire to stop Iranian aggression," he said. "Israel and all the countries of the region and all the countries who seek peace in the world should stand together with the United States against Iranian aggression."