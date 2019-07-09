Iran: UK's seizure of tanker sets dangerous precedent

DUBAI/GENEVA • The capture of an Iranian oil tanker by Britain has set "a dangerous precedent and must end now", Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter yesterday.

"Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo. Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality. UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B-Team is piracy, pure and simple. It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now," Mr Zarif tweeted.

Mr Zarif has said before that a so-called "B-team", including US national security adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could goad President Donald Trump into a conflict with Teheran.

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Hatami yesterday said in a speech broadcast live on state television that Britain's seizure of the tanker last week was a threatening act that will not be tolerated.

Separately, Iranian army chief Major-General Abdolrahim Mousavi has said Teheran is not looking for war with any country, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Royal Marines impounded the tanker in Gibraltar last Thursday on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. Iran denies the vessel was headed to Syria, where the government of President Bashar al-Assad is an ally of Teheran.

The authorities in the British territory have said the tanker can be held for up to 14 days. An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened to seize a British ship in retaliation.

"This is an incorrect and wrong action, an action similar to maritime robbery... certainly these kind of robberies will not be tolerated," Brigadier-General Hatami said.

The tanker was not headed to Syria, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, without specifying the vessel's final destination.

REUTERS