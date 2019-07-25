Iran may be open to possible tanker swop, nuclear talks

TEHERAN • Iran's President Hassan Rouhani yesterday hinted that his country is open to a possible tanker exchange with Britain and indirect talks with the United States over its nuclear programme and sanctions.

"We don't want tensions with some European countries," Mr Rouhani said in comments at a Cabinet meeting posted on the official website of his government.

In a clear reference to the British, Mr Rouhani said if they were to "cease the incorrect acts that they have done, including that of Gibraltar, Iran's response would be" appropriate to their actions.

Iran and Britain are in a tense stand-off over the British authorities' seizure of an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar early this month and Iran's detention of a UK-flagged ship in Gulf waters last week.

Mr Rouhani also said Iran would be open to talks should there be a "ceasefire" in US economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Hostilities between Teheran and Washington have risen since last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear programme, and began reimposing sanctions.

"In this regard, some countries are intermediaries though they themselves say they are not mediators and are just expressing their own views," said Mr Rouhani. "There has been correspondence from both sides on this issue and we are continuing this."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Teheran last month for talks aimed at defusing tensions between Iran and the US.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron sent top diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne to Iran "to piece together a de-escalation" strategy.

Both Japan and France have denied acting as intermediaries between Iran and the US.

The US has said it envisages a scheme where nations would protect ships that carry their flag, but there would be joint operations designed to carry out surveillance on waterways. The plan, dubbed Operation Sentinel, has been under discussion for over a month.

Speaking to British lawmakers on Monday, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said a Europe-led plan "to support safe passage of both crew and cargo in this vital region" was different from the US proposal. "It will not be part of the US maximum pressure policy on Iran because we remain committed to preserving the Iran nuclear agreement," he said.

British officials have emphasised that the plan would be about ensuring freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf - an aim that Teheran could theoretically back as well.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said Paris was working with other European capitals to improve maritime security in the Persian Gulf but stopped short of backing Britain's call for a naval mission to ensure safe shipping in the region.

Mr Le Drian on Tuesday told lawmakers a de-escalation of tensions was needed, several days after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in what London said was an act of "state piracy". Mr Le Drian said: "This is why we are setting up a European initiative, with Britain and Germany, to ensure that there is a mission to monitor and observe maritime security in the Gulf."

Germany is also talking to Britain and France about the idea of a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz but it is too early to discuss how Berlin might take part, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

"We are taking part intensively in these talks. But the conceptional deliberations are just beginning. It is too early today to talk about the form of possible German support or participation," the spokesman told a news conference.

"Requests for German military contributions were not yet the subject of these talks," he added. "What is clear though is that the EU3 are pulling together."

