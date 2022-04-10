Investigate alleged war crimes, says European Commission chief

KYIV • European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but she said lawyers must investigate the alleged incidents.

Leaving Ukraine after a visit, she said she had seen with her own eyes on Friday the destruction in the town of Bucha near the capital Kyiv. A forensics team began exhuming a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of civilians who local officials say were killed while Russians occupied the town.

"My instinct says: If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime, but I am a medical doctor by training and lawyers have to investigate carefully," Ms von der Leyen told reporters on board a train leaving Ukraine yesterday. "I saw the photos, (Ukrainian Premier) Denys Shmyhal showed me: Killing people as they are walking by. We could also see with our own eyes, that the destruction in the city is targeted into the civilian lives. Residential buildings are no military target," she said, referring to Bucha.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday that the perpetrators must be held accountable. "This is something we cannot forget. We cannot overlook that this is a crime. These are war crimes we will not accept... those who did this must be held accountable."

Moscow has rejected allegations by Ukraine and Western nations of war crimes and has denied targeting civilians in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations that Russian forces had executed civilians in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Separately, the European Union (EU) has agreed to freeze the assets of the boss of Russia's top lender Sberbank, Russian President Vladimir Putin's two daughters and more oligarchs, according to a document published in the EU's official journal on Friday.

The new measures will hit over 200 additional individuals, mostly from the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, and also top businessmen, politicians and military staff close to the Kremlin.

Mr Herman Gref, head of Sberbank, has been added to the EU blacklist, in a move that is important symbolically. The EU has so far refrained from sanctioning the bank, which plays a key role in energy payments. Mr Putin's daughters, Ms Katerina Tikhonova and Ms Maria Vorontsova, have now been sanctioned for benefiting from the Russian government.

Over in Washington, the US broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus. US President Joe Biden's administration also restricted flights of American-made aircraft that are owned, controlled or leased by Belarusians from flying into Belarus.

REUTERS