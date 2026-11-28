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A man walks past murals depicting the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Islas Malvinas, commemorating the 1982 war between Britain and Argentina over the Falklands, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Alessia Maccioni

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, Nov 28 - Argentina's bid to provisionally halt British-authorised oil drilling near the Falkland Islands was rejected by an international court on Saturday, in a setback to Buenos Aires' effort to stop economic activity around the disputed territory.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rejected by 18 votes to 3 Argentina's application to suspend the Sea Lion oil drilling project north of the Falklands, which are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Malvinas.

Buenos Aires also sought to prevent Britain from granting new authorisations for the exploitation of maritime resources around the islands while arbitration proceedings continue.

Britain had argued that granting the request would prevent Falkland Islanders from developing their natural resources and would have "devastating consequences" for the territory's economy.

The Hamburg-based tribunal's president Maurice Kamga said that Saturday's ruling "in no way prejudges" the tribunal's jurisdiction to deal with the underlying merits of the dispute.

Kamga also noted that Britain had told the tribunal that drilling would not commence before March 2027 and extraction would not commence before March 2028.

UK WELCOMES RULING

British foreign minister Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the decision, saying in a joint statement: "We now call on Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and urge Argentina to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands."

There was no immediate comment from Argentina.

The ruling comes amid a renewed push by President Javier Milei's government to advance Argentina's sovereignty claim over the islands, a longstanding national cause that commands support across the political spectrum.

Frictions between Argentina and Britain have grown in recent months after Milei's government presented legislation to crack down on companies involved in oil exploration activities off the islands.

That came days after US President Donald Trump suggested Washington could reconsider its traditionally neutral stance on the sovereignty dispute.

Oil companies Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, owners of the Sea Lion offshore project, previously said they did not expect Argentina's actions to derail development. Navitas is listed in Tel Aviv, Rockhopper in London.

Major US oil services firm Halliburton last month said it would not work on the Sea Lion project. REUTERS