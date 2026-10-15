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Inside the plague research labs at the heart of a Russian mystery

A satellite image of the Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East in Irkutsk, Russia, on May 8, 2025.

MOSCOW - Nearly two weeks after a 28-year-old researcher died from a mysterious infection while working in a Russian plague research laboratory, health officials around the world are still waiting for answers.

Darya Shipilova, a lab worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, was initially reported to have contracted pneumonic plague, raising concerns about the kinds of research being conducted at the facility and the safety measures employed there.