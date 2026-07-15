Information from NATO member states shows Russia attempted sabotage, Latvia's president says

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Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics speaks during the last day of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 15, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

VILNIUS, July 15 - Information from NATO member nations, including Lithuania and Latvia, shows that Russia has made various attempts to conduct sabotage, Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday.

"Information we are getting from Lithuanian, Latvian and other NATO states, from various agencies there, shows various attempts to do sabotage and to lower the security in our states," Rinkevics said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

Rinkevics did not specify which countries the attempts had been directed at.

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and the Baltic nation will tighten security around energy and transport sites as a precaution, Nauseda said in an interview published earlier on Wednesday. REUTERS