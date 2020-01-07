Indonesian student jailed for life, named Britain's worst rapist

LONDON • An Indonesian student has been named Britain's worst rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offences over a period of more than 2 1/2 years.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester back to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them. In some instances, he would also film the attacks on his mobile phone.

"The most prolific rapist ever tried in a British court has today been jailed for life after drugging and assaulting 48 men, following the largest prosecution of its kind in the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) history," the CPS said in a statement.

A judge yesterday ruled that after four separate trials, Sinaga must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

Said government prosecutor Ian Rushton: "His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief, and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught.

"Sinaga's unthreatening demeanour duped these young men - many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay - into thinking this monster was a good Samaritan."

Judge Suzanne Goddard called Sinaga an "evil sexual predator".

He was caught only because one victim suddenly woke up.

Sinaga, a slightly built, young-looking doctorate student, claimed that his mainly heterosexual victims were acting out his sexual fantasy - playing dead during sex.

Related Story French surgeon may have raped or sexually abused 349 children: Prosecutor

Related Story Serial rapist given 33 life sentences after UK rampage while wrongly free

Four trial juries rejected his defence as well as a character testimonial from a local church he had attended in Manchester.

He was arrested in 2017 after the victim who woke up managed to snatch his mobile phone and took it to police. The CPS said detectives discovered 3.29 terabytes of graphic material of the sexual assaults - equivalent to 250 DVDs or 300,000 photos. One of the assaults lasted for eight hours.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE