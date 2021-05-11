Independence vote a matter of when, not if, says head of Scottish govt

LONDON • Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that another referendum on independence was inevitable after her party won a resounding election victory.

Mr Johnson and his Conservative Party strongly oppose a referendum, saying the issue was settled in 2014 when Scots voted against independence by 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

But pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish Parliament in elections held last Thursday, which Ms Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, said gave her a mandate to push ahead with plans for a second referendum after the Covid-19 crisis. Mr Johnson and Ms Sturgeon spoke on Sunday and agreed that their immediate focus was on "working together to build back from the pandemic", according to a statement.

With speculation mounting that the British government would go to court to stop a referendum, senior minister Michael Gove was repeatedly asked during TV interviews on Sunday how London would handle the Scottish issue.

He refused to give details, arguing that the Scottish people want politicians to focus on issues like recovery from the pandemic and how to fix problems such as poor education outcomes for Scottish pupils and high drug use.

However, Mr Gove appeared to brush away the idea of a court battle. Asked on the BBC whether the government would take Ms Sturgeon to court to stop her from holding a referendum, he said: "No, the first thing I should say is congratulations to Nicola (on her election victory)."

Asked to confirm if he was saying "no" to legal action, Mr Gove said: "We're not going near there."

Ms Sturgeon herself, appearing on the same BBC programme shortly after Mr Gove, said that regardless of his exact intended meaning, it would be "absurd and completely outrageous" for the British government to take legal action to stop a referendum. "For this to end up in court, which is not something I ever want to see, it would mean that a Conservative government had refused to respect the democratic wishes of the Scottish people," she said.

She argued that if the British government tried to use "force of law" to prevent a referendum, that would amount to saying that the 300-year-old union between England and Scotland was no longer based on consent. "I don't think we will get there, Ms Sturgeon said.

Under the 1998 Scotland Act - which created the Scottish Parliament and devolved some powers from London to Edinburgh - all matters relating to the "Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England" are reserved to the UK Parliament. Under the Act, the UK Parliament can grant the Scottish government the authority to hold a referendum, a process that was used for the 2014 plebiscite and which Ms Sturgeon said should unfold again for a new referendum.

