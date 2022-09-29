In Brief: UK lenders withdraw home mortgage offers

UK lenders withdraw home mortgage offers

LONDON - Deals for house purchases are collapsing in Britain after lenders pulled mortgage offers as concerns rise that the Bank of England (BOE) will have to hike interest rates to support the pound.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that nearly 300 mortgage deals have been pulled in the last 24 hours by banks and building societies, after a fall in the pound fuelled forecasts of a jump in interest rates to nearly 6 per cent.

Smaller lenders such as Kensington, Accord Mortgages and Hodge were among those to say they were withdrawing products on Tuesday.

That follows the decision by Lloyds Banking Group - Britain's biggest mortgage provider - on Monday to halt some offers, while Virgin Money UK temporarily stopped offering home loans to new customers.

Traders are betting the BOE will raise its key interest rate to 5.9 per cent by September next year, compared with 0.1 per cent a year ago, sending home loan costs spiralling for the 1.8 million people who need to remortgage next year.

BLOOMBERG

British retail prices hit new high in Sept

LONDON - Prices in British shops hit a fresh high in September, heaping more pain on consumers already grappling with soaring energy and housing bills.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said shop price inflation accelerated to 5.7 per cent in September, topping the previous 5.1 per cent record increase in August. This is the highest level of inflation since the index began in 2005 as retailers increasingly pass on their surging costs to consumers.

"Retailers are battling huge cost pressures from the weak pound, rising energy bills and global commodity prices, high transport costs, a tight labour market and the cumulative burden of government-imposed costs," said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

Food bills are rising the most, with inflation hitting 10.6 per cent in September, from 9.3 per cent the previous month, according to NielsenIQ, which produces the data for the BRC.

BLOOMBERG