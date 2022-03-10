In Brief: Concerns over power cut at Chernobyl nuke plant

Concerns over power cut at Chernobyl nuke plant

KYIV • Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool the spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said yesterday.

It said the fighting made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which was captured by Russian forces after the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool amid a power outage.

IMF approves $1.9b emergency support

LVIV • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) in emergency support for Ukraine to finance expenditures and shore up the balance of payments, Central Bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said yesterday.

Ukraine has turned to financing from allies and international institutions to support its economy after the Russian invasion began on Feb 24.

"We are immensely grateful to the IMF for its prompt response to our request. We look forward to completing all required procedures as soon as possible," said Mr Shevchenko.

"It is vital for Ukraine now that it has been going through such a horrible time."

EU blacklists more Russia oligarchs

PARIS • The European Union has agreed to new sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus that blacklist 14 more oligarchs and freeze relations with Belarus' central bank and three top lenders there, the EU Commission said yesterday.

The sanctions freeze the assets of 14 more oligarchs linked to the Russian state. The EU said they concern businessmen active in the metallurgical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, telecommunications and digital industries, and also their family members. Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

