In Brief: Russia boycotts UN court hearings

Russia boycotts UN court hearings

THE HAGUE • Russia boycotted hearings at the United Nations' highest court yesterday, during which Ukraine sought an emergency order to halt hostilities, arguing that Moscow has falsely applied genocide law to justify its invasion.

Hearings began at the International Court of Justice without legal representation for Russia. The court said it would decide "as soon as possible", after the hearing ended yesterday afternoon, a day earlier than planned. Countries usually, but do not always, follow the court's orders, which are legally binding.

REUTERS

Denmark may join EU defence pact

COPENHAGEN • Denmark will hold a referendum on joining the European Union's defence pact as Russia's war against Ukraine looks set to push the Nordic nation closer to the bloc.

The country, a founding member of Nato, will also boost military spending to meet the alliance's target of 2 per cent of gross domestic product, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Sunday in Copenhagen as she presented a new defence deal with opposition leaders.

The Danish agreement adds to changes in longstanding security arrangements in the Nordic region since Russia's attack, with Sweden and Finland reassessing their military non-alignment after public support for Nato entry has surged in both countries.

BLOOMBERG

Taiwan minister lauds Ukrainians

TAIPEI • Ukrainians fighting against Russian invaders have inspired the people of Taiwan, the island's foreign minister said yesterday, as he announced millions of dollars in aid for Ukrainian refugees.

"Despite great adversity, the government and people of Ukraine have been fighting with tremendous courage and determination," Mr Joseph Wu told a news conference. "Let me say this from the bottom of my heart: You have been an inspiration to the Taiwanese people in facing threats and coercion from authoritarian power."

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified by force, if necessary. While some have drawn parallels between the plight of Ukraine and Taiwan, China rejects the comparison, saying Taiwan has always been a part of China.

REUTERS