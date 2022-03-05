In Brief : Russia blocks access to BBC, Radio Free Europe

Russia blocks access to BBC, Radio Free Europe

MOSCOW • Russia cut access to several foreign news organisations' websites, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle, for spreading what it alleged was false information about its war in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly complained that Western media organisations offer a partial - and often anti-Russian - view of the world while failing to hold their own leaders to account for devastating foreign wars such as Iraq, and corruption. Russia said yesterday that it had blocked the websites of the BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Deutsche Welle and other media outlets.

REUTERS

Google pauses all ad sales in Russia

SAN FRANCISCO • Alphabet's Google said it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world's top seller of online ads by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter and Snap after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

REUTERS

Airbnb joins corporate shutdowns in Russia

SAN FRANCISCO • Home rental company Airbnb on Thursday became the latest big global firm to halt operations in Russia as Western sanctions build against Moscow for invading Ukraine. Its CEO Brian Chesky tweeted the suspension, which also includes Russian ally Belarus. It aligns his company with other major Western names including General Motors and Boeing.

"People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine they don't intend to stay in just to help hosts," Mr Chesky added, noting a way some outsiders have found to send financial support to Ukrainians.

REUTERS

UK satellite firm halts launches from Baikonur

LONDON • British satellite company OneWeb said on Thursday it was suspending all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow's space agency demanded guarantees that its technology would not be used for military purposes. The British government, which owns a stake in OneWeb, said it supported the decision.

REUTERS