In Brief: Ukraine seeks IMF's 'emergency financing'

Ukraine seeks IMF's 'emergency financing'

WASHINGTON • Ukraine has requested additional aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the Russian invasion, the fund's leader Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. The crisis lender has an existing US$2.2 billion (S$3 billion) aid programme with Kyiv and "the authorities have also requested IMF emergency financing". Meanwhile, the White House asked the US Congress on Friday to approve US$6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Taiwan sees limited impact on chip supply

TAIPEI • Taiwan expects little impact from the war in Ukraine on the supply of key raw materials for semiconductors, the government said yesterday. Taiwan is a major chip manufacturer and key to alleviating a global shortage of semiconductors. The Cabinet said three key raw materials for making chips - the gases neon and C4F6 as well as the metal palladium - would not see much impact as neither Ukraine nor Russia is a major source for these materials that the island use.

REUTERS

Poland won't play World Cup match against Russia

WARSAW • Poland will not play their 2022 World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish football federation said yesterday.

"Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression in Ukraine, the Polish team do not envisage playing the play-off against Russia," wrote Mr Cezary Kulesza.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE