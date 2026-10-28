In Ukraine’s Kherson, brief ceasefire brings rare respite

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KHERSON, Ukraine, Oct 28 - Years of near-daily Russian drone and artillery attacks have turned the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson into a battered urban landscape where death is never far away.

On Wednesday, however, the residents who remain ventured cautiously into sun-drenched streets after a US-brokered ceasefire around the nearby frontline town of Oleshky put a temporary pause to the aerial threat.

"Honestly, I can't put it into words," kiosk owner Oleksandra Kosenko told Reuters during a visit on Wednesday. "If it stays this way, it would be really wonderful."

Ukraine said on Wednesday that the six-day ceasefire, brokered by US first lady Melania Trump, was holding, providing a rare moment of relief in the fifth year of grinding war.

The pause in fighting is aimed at paving the way for humanitarian relief for Oleshky, where residents face acute shortages of food and medicine.

CRITICAL RESPITE

For Kherson, a regional capital across the Dnipro River from Oleshky, the ceasefire - which took effect early on Tuesday - brings a brief window of respite.

Since Ukrainian troops recaptured the city from Russian occupation in November 2022, Moscow's forces stationed on the opposite bank have shelled it regularly and hunted residents with deadly drones, officials say. Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

As the attacks continued, residents fled and businesses closed, making daily life increasingly dangerous.

The city still functions, with buses ferrying people around and shops and cafes serving customers. But the scars of the war are plain to see. Some buildings are in ruins, the pavements are largely empty and anti-drone nets are draped over the main roads.

On Wednesday, residents walked their dogs without glancing toward the sky. Elderly men sipped coffee on a bench without the din of distant explosions.

"Kherson, which was constantly under fire, literally came to life," said Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, on the Telegram messaging app.

"People are calmly going out, walking, enjoying the autumn sun. What for some is ordinary everyday life, for residents of the Kherson region today is the greatest desire."

Kosenko, the kiosk owner, said she had seen a near-doubling in the number of clients: around 50 in total. She was relieved to no longer be dashing for cover on the way to work.

ATMOSPHERE OF TENSION

On Tuesday, top Ukrainian officials described the ceasefire as a major de-escalation that could build confidence for future agreements.

Yet beneath the relief, Kosenko and others expressed wariness that fighting could erupt again at any moment. Many residents approached by Reuters declined to speak, appearing tense.

Anti-personnel mines dropped by the Russians still pose a danger even when hostilities are paused.

Battles are also raging elsewhere along the 1,200-km (750 mile) front line, where Russia remains intent on capturing the parts of the eastern Donetsk region still outside its control.

Moscow is also continuing its bombing campaign of Ukrainian cities, which has damaged critical infrastructure including in Kherson.

Locals like Olha Chyupikova, who lived through Russia's occupation of her city, said they had learned to prepare for the worst.

"The Russians have proven that they can't be trusted," said the 52-year-old municipal worker.

"So I think everyone subconsciously feels like there could be some sort of provocation at any moment." REUTERS