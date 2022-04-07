In Ukraine, US Vietnam veteran 'ready to fight'

BUDA-BABYNETSKA, UKRAINE (AFP) - Just before he left New York for the war in Ukraine, American Vietnam veteran Steven Straub had the country's blue and yellow flag tattooed on his arm along with the words "free Ukraine".

The 73-year-old arrived in Ukraine in the middle of last month as Russian forces were encircling major cities and closing in on the capital Kyiv.

The retired maintenance worker from Florida has been undergoing intensive training with the Ukraine national guard in Kyiv since.

On a recent day off, he was the guest of honour on a Ukrainian military tour of several villages outside Kyiv recently recaptured from Russian troops.

The visitors stopped at burnt-out military vehicles, a destroyed bridge, a house that had been taken over by Russian troops.

"It's really different from Vietnam," Straub said, wearing a bullet-proof vest, a US-military style baseball cap and light camouflage, despite the cold.

Straub says he spent 14 months in Vietnam beginning in 1968 as a sergeant in the mechanised infantry, taking part in the Tet Offensive.

He shows off a tattoo on his left forearm: the two dates on either side of the name of the battle.

"It's much different because I was out in the jungle. I didn't see any cities, any buildings, but trees, banana trees, elephant grass. I was on a tank, so luckily I didn't have to walk too much," he said.

"What surprised me here is the morale. Everyone has very high morale. It's unbelievable, it's very different from Vietnam.

"In Vietnam, people were mostly more interested in making money. Here, they're strong. They want to protect their freedom and their country."