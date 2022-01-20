'In the name of God, go': Johnson faces demands to quit

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday rebuffed calls to resign from opponents and some of his own Conservative Party's lawmakers, fighting to save his premiership amid a deepening revolt.

Propelled into the top job to "get Brexit done", Mr Johnson in 2019 won his party's biggest majority in more than 30 years. But he now faces calls for his resignation after a series of revelations about parties at 10 Downing Street - the prime minister's home and office - during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Mr Johnson has apologised for the parties and said he was unaware of many of them. But he admitted attending what he said he thought was a work event on May 20, 2020, when revellers had been told to "bring their own booze".

"I have spent weeks and months defending the prime minister against often angry constituents," Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmaker David Davis told Parliament. "But I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take."

Mr Davis cited a quote from Conservative lawmaker Leo Amery to then Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain over his handling of the war in 1940: "You have sat there too long for the good you have done. In the name of God, go."

Asked directly by another lawmaker if he would resign, Mr Johnson said "No".

Toppling Mr Johnson would leave Britain in limbo for months just as the West deals with the Ukraine crisis and the world's fifth-largest economy grapples with the inflationary wave triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Inflation in Britain is rising to the highest level in nearly 30 years.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee.

As many as 11 Conservative lawmakers who won their seats at the last national election in 2019 submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson yesterday morning, the Telegraph reported.

An analysis by The Times newspaper showed that 58 Conservative lawmakers had openly criticised the prime minister.

Mr Johnson on Tuesday denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to Parliament about a lockdown party, saying nobody had warned him the "bring your own booze" gathering might contravene Covid-19 rules.

"As he waded through the empty bottles and platters of sandwiches - he didn't realise it was a party? Does the prime minister realise how ridiculous that sounds?" Mr Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, told Parliament.

Separately, Mr Johnson yesterday announced the end of Covid-19 measures introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in England.

Britain was the first country to limit international travel over the Omicron variant, raising alarm bells about its mutations, and in December introduced work-at-home advice, more mask-wearing and vaccine passes to slow its spread.

But while infections soared to record highs, hospitalisations and deaths did not rise by the same extent, in part due to Britain's booster roll-out and the variant's lesser severity.

"Many nations across Europe have endured further winter lockdowns... but this government took a different path," Mr Johnson told lawmakers, saying the government had got the toughest decisions right and that numbers going into intensive care were falling. "Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally," he said.

He also said that none of the so-called Plan B measures would remain, as face masks would not be legally enforced anywhere, vaccine passes would not be mandatory and advice to work from home will end.

