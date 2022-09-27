In Spain, politicians wage tax war ahead of elections

MADRID - With elections a year away, the battle lines have been drawn between Spain's left-wing government and its right-wing regions who are tripping over themselves to unveil lower tax policies.

On the back burner for months, the tax issue hit the headlines last week after the leader of the southern Andalusia region decided to axe wealth tax and lower income tax in a bid to attract wealthy taxpayers.

"We were a tax hellhole, but now we're the region with the second-lowest taxes in Spain," boasted Mr Juanma Moreno of the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) - his region trailing only Madrid, which is also held by the PP.

As one of the Western world's most decentralised nations, Spain is divided into 17 regions, whose governments have considerable autonomy and are responsible for budget management.

Mr Moreno's remarks opened the floodgates, with many other PP-run regions announcing cuts, including Murcia, which slashed income tax, and Galicia, which is rolling back its wealth tax.

'Welcome to paradise'

This flurry of announcements was hailed by top figures within the PP, among them the party's rising star, Madrid leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

"Welcome to paradise," tweeted this champion of the tax war, who last year repealed some 15 local levies in her region.

But the move has drummed up a storm of criticism within the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which has denounced it as economic populism ahead of regional elections in May and a general election expected in late 2023.

And it has raised concerns about the impact of such measures on public service funding.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino didn't mince her words, denouncing such moves as introducing an "irresponsible, incoherent and destructive dynamic that would affect the whole country" and demanding they be reversed.

And Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero warned it was "dangerous" to create "tax havens" within Spain.

Even Mr Sanchez weighed in, denouncing what he called "tax gifts to the minority" and pleading for "responsible tax policies".

"There must be tax reforms that guarantee that those who have more contribute more to the public purse in order to have a much stronger welfare state," he said.