Thailand's streets start to buzz again

BANGKOK • Thailand's new coronavirus cases rose to 18 yesterday, after falling to single digits for the past week, but the country reported no new deaths. The country has loosened restrictions on some businesses after progress in containing the coronavirus, bringing life back to the streets, including the hawker-food attraction in Bangkok's Chinatown.

REUTERS

Millions of school kids back in class in Vietnam

HANOI • Millions of schoolchildren in Vietnam returned to class yesterday after the country reported its 17th straight day of no domestically transmitted coronavirus infections. The decision to reopen schools came after the South-east Asian nation eased social distancing measures at the end of April.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Italians head outdoors as economy starts up

ROME • Stir-crazy Italians were free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks yesterday as Europe's hardest-hit country eased back the world's longest nationwide lockdown. Four million people will return to their construction sites and factories as the economically and emotionally shattered country tries to get back to work.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE