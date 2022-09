In retort to Wagner, 'Mozart' wants to save lives in Ukraine

DONETSK REGION, Ukraine - A volunteer organisation run by ex-soldiers, Mozart says it wants to save lives in Ukraine by offering aid and military training - choosing its name as a "tongue in cheek" nod to the notorious Russian paramilitary group Wagner.

The two might both be named for famous composers, but those offering their efforts in Mozart say that is where the similarities end.

The group is staffed by volunteer army veterans giving humanitarian aid, medical evacuation and training Ukrainians in combat.

"By no means do we conduct military operations like the Wagner group does," says 52-year-old Steve, walkie-talkie in hand.

Steve - who served in the Marines for 23 years - is at the wheel of a Jeep filled with food supplies from the NGO World Central Kitchen.

The three vehicles in his convoy are all filled to the brim with food for a village in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region.

After arriving, 260 parcels are piled up on the stage of the theatre in the village centre, to be later handed out to residents.

"It doesn't seem like a lot. But we're a small organisation" he says.

Mozart can reach places "where bigger organisations won't go", he says, because it is more agile.

"Humanitarian aid helps us a lot," says Maksim, a man in his sixties holding a loaf of bread.

"I'm living off my small pension, it's hard to survive in these times (of war)."

The emptied cars can now also offer to take civilians to safer areas away from the frontline.

Steve and others in the group - which varies from 10-25 members - are able to "evacuate civilians, adults, children, their pets."