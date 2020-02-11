In Pictures: Storm Ciara batters Europe with gale-force winds and torrential rain
Howling winds with driving rain hit north-western Europe on Feb 9, 2020, causing scores of flights to be cancelled. The highest wind speed recorded was 150kmh at Aberdaron, on the tip of north-west Wales’ Llyn peninsula.
