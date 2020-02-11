In Pictures: Storm Ciara batters Europe with gale-force winds and torrential rain

Howling winds with driving rain hit north-western Europe on Feb 9, 2020, causing scores of flights to be cancelled. The highest wind speed recorded was 150kmh at Aberdaron, on the tip of north-west Wales’ Llyn peninsula.

A man empties a bucket of water over debris outside a house in Mytholmroyd, England, on Feb 10, 2020.
A person repairs power lines after Storm Ciara hit Reconvilier, Switzerland, on Feb 10, 2020.
Floodwaters seen near Llanrwst in North Wales, after Storm Ciara lashed through Britain on Feb 10, 2020.
Matthew Bartlett cleans up the Beauty Bliss salon after floodwaters hit Llanrwst in North Wales, on Feb 10, 2020.
Workers secure a shipping container, lodged under the Rastrick Bridge, after it floated down the River Calder in Brighouse, England, on Feb 10, 2020.
A cathedral is damaged by a construction crane which collapsed during the passage of Storm Ciara in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on Feb 10, 2020.
People help to clear up at a business after flooding brought by Storm Ciara, in Hebden Bridge, England, on Feb 10, 2020.
A man walks by fallen scaffolding after flooding and high winds brought by Storm Ciara in Mytholmroyd, England, on Feb 10, 2020.
Rescuers work on the A2 motorway after a truck was tipped over in the early morning from strong winds brought by Storm Ciara in Marly, northern France, on Feb 10, 2020.
A view of a house damaged by fallen trees in Montmollin, Switzerland, on Feb 10, 2020.
A man leans into the wind on the edge of a seawall during Storm Ciara in Harlingen, the Netherlands, on Feb 9, 2020.
Passengers wait at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany, on Feb 9, 2020.
Geese take advantage of the conditions as floodwaters fill the streets of Hebden Bridge, northern England, on Feb 9, 2020.
Abandoned cars sit in floodwater in Brighouse, Britain, on Feb 9, 2020.
Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England on Feb 9, 2020.
