In-person Davos forum set for May

GENEVA • The Davos summit will be held in person for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, from May 22 to 26, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said yesterday.

The WEF last month postponed the annual event, citing difficulties amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

"After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again," WEF chief Klaus Schwab said in a statement.

The meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants, the group said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

