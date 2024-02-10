In Kyiv, bipartisan US Congress delegation vows to get Ukraine aid through

U.S. Representatives Mike Turner (R-OH), French Hill (R-AR), Jason Crow (D-CO) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) attend a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Representatives Mike Turner (R-OH), French Hill (R-AR), Jason Crow (D-CO), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink pose for picture, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Representatives Mike Turner (R-OH), French Hill (R-AR), Jason Crow (D-CO) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) attend a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Representatives Mike Turner (R-OH), French Hill (R-AR), Jason Crow (D-CO), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink visit the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
29 sec ago

KYIV - A bipartisan delegation of U.S. Congress members came to Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukraine's president as they sought to give assurances they would do their part to get crucial, stalled military aid legislation through the House of Representatives.

The delegation consisted of four members of the House Intelligence Committee: Republicans Mike Turner and French Hill, along with Democrats Jason Crow and Abigail Spanberger.

"The United States is working diligently in the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure the funding that is necessary in 2024," Turner told journalists at a press conference before the delegation left to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The U.S. has been Ukraine's largest supplier of military assistance as Kyiv fights off Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion, but that help is now on hold while Congress wrangles over a bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The $95.34 billion bill advanced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday after Republicans blocked previous compromise legislation.

"It's delayed this year during the course of not only a presidential election year, but also controversies in the House about politics," Hill said.

The lawmakers also met with officials from the SBU and GUR intelligence agencies, the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv said.

"We stand with Ukraine not just because we understand that defending freedom and democracy around the world is an American value, but we stand with Ukraine because it's also in America's interests to do so," said Crow. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top