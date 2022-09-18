In Italy floods, mud tsunami swallows victims alive

OSTRA, Italy - Ms Adriana Pianelli called out to her husband and son as they disappeared under a sea of mud in the underground carpark, during a deadly storm that devastated villages in Italy on Thursday.

"The water had risen so fast, and was so thick with mud, they had no chance," she said. "It was like a tsunami. They were there, then they were gone."

Her son Andrea, 25, had been nearly out of the garage when he turned back to help his father Giuseppe, 65. All three had gone out in the heavy rain to move their car to safety.

The father and son were two of an estimated 10 people killed by the flash floods in central Italy.

Down the street, Mr Pasquale Avallone, 30, said he almost died when the waters gushing into his house rose in seconds up to his neck. "The front door burst its hinges and I was thrown up against the wall. I just managed to climb onto a cupboard, and there I waited, for death," the warehouse worker said. "I didn't have much. Now I have nothing at all."

Villagers used brooms to sweep water out of their homes, or tried in vain to clean dirt off valuables.

Ms Laura Marinelli, 33, grabbed her 18-month-old daughter and ran to neighbours upstairs as her ground-floor home near Pianello di Ostra began to flood.

"If it had happened much later we would have been asleep, and would likely have died," she said.

"We've lost everything," she said, as plastic pink toys floated in the submerged garden nearby.

A strong smell of sewage lingered in the area as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived for a visit, and was heckled by locals.

"If the state doesn't hurry up with help, there'll be a revolution here," Mr Avellone's brother-in-law Marco warned. "You can't trust any of them to actually do what's needed. To do whatever they can to prevent nightmares like this."

