In Brief: Plan to hasten closure of coal power plants

Plan to hasten closure of coal power plants

GLASGOW • The Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a plan to speed up closing coal-fired power plants and lower the biggest source of carbon emissions.

The proposal, called Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), plans to create public-private partnerships to buy out the plants and wind them down within 15 years, far sooner than usual.

ADB will launch a pilot in Indonesia and the Philippines, where 67 per cent and 57 per cent of power, respectively, comes from coal.

Japan's Ministry of Finance committed a grant of US$25 million (S$33.8 million) to the ETM, the first seed financing.

77 nations have vowed to phase out coal: UK

GLASGOW • Conference host Britain said 77 countries have pledged to phase out coal, the dirtiest of the fossil fuels which drive global warming, as a study showed carbon dioxide emissions have rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Alok Sharma, British president of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, said the two-week meeting was on its way to gradually ending the use of the world's most widely used fuel - for which demand is set to hit a record this year.

"Today, I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight," Mr Sharma told the conference.

REUTERS

Net zero? Bhutan is carbon negative

GLASGOW • The heavily forested Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan - which measures its success in "Gross National Happiness" - has not made a net-zero pledge.

That is because it is already "carbon negative", absorbing more climate-changing emissions than it produces.

The forests of the country of less than a million people absorb more than nine million tonnes of carbon each year, while its economy, designed to reduce fossil fuel use and waste, produces less than four tonnes.

REUTERS