In Brief: Glacier named Glasgow after COP26 host city

Glacier named Glasgow after COP26 host city

GLASGOW • A thinning glacier in the Getz region of the British Antarctic Territory has been named the Glasgow Glacier in honour of the COP26 host city.

It is one of nine glaciers there that were named after locations of important climate treaties, conferences and reports, said the European Space Agency on Sunday.

Data from satellites showed that glaciers in the Getz region have lost more than 300 gigatonnes of ice over the last 25 years - an issue that has become synonymous with the climate crisis, said the agency.

Audrey Tan and David Fogarty

BBC's The Green Planet premieres at summit

GLASGOW • The BBC premiered its new natural history series The Green Planet during COP26.

The five-part series will be released in Asia in January next year, and tells the story of how plants learnt to survive and thrive in almost every environment.

English actress and environmental advocate Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the series Game Of Thrones, said at the premiere on Sunday: "As humans, we are hard-wired to prioritise animals over plants. This is something that some scientists are calling plant-blindness.

"But plants are vital for our survival on this planet."

Audrey Tan and David Fogarty

Nordic, UK pension funds pledge green investments

GLASGOW • Nordic and British pension funds yesterday committed to invest US$130 billion (S$175 billion) by 2030 to fight climate change and report annually on the progress of their green investments.

Denmark said US$75 billion of the funds were new commitments.

The pledge, launched at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, included asset owners in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and the United Kingdom, plus a fund from Greenland.

REUTERS