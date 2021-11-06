In Brief : Asian nations boast eye-catching booths

Asian nations boast eye-catching booths

GLASGOW • Asia is represented on the pavilion floor at COP26 by booths from nations such as Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan, each of which has elements that are instantly recognisable of the country.

At Indonesia's booth, for instance, one could enjoy free kueh amid leafy walls that evoked an appealing "forest vibe" in the cold northern clime. Japan's booth looked modern and featured technological solutions for environmental problems such as plastics recycling.

Study: Only 2% of Great Barrier Reef untouched

BRISBANE • Coral bleaching has affected 98 per cent of Australia's Great Barrier Reef since 1998, leaving just a fraction of the world's largest reef system untouched, according to a study published yesterday.

The paper in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology found that just 2 per cent of the vast underwater ecosystem had escaped impacts since the first mass coral bleaching event in 1998 - then the world's hottest year ever, a record that has repeatedly been broken as climate change accelerates.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kerry talks methane with Russia

GLASGOW • US climate envoy John Kerry said he met Russian officials yesterday "about how we might deal with methane and maybe possibly work together".

The US has been one of the primary backers of a pledge, unveiled this week, to curb methane emissions globally.

At a business dinner on Thursday night, Mr Kerry said: "Every COP I've been to in history has never had the feel of what I feel here... new energy, new urgency, a new sense of possibility... We've never had as much corporate presence or commitment as we have today."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS