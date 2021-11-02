In Brief: Acknowledging Covid-19's impact

GLASGOW • Delegates held a minute's silence during the opening of the conference to mark the devastating losses caused by the pandemic.

Organisers are imposing strict regulations on participants. These include daily testing using antigen rapid test kits, and mandatory wearing of face masks inside the conference venue. Hand sanitisers and reminders to keep a safe distance from others are located all around the venue, and delegates are issued a hygiene kit with a bottle of hand sanitiser, a mask and a packet of wet wipes.