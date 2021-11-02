CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE, GLASGOW 2021

In Brief: Acknowledging Covid-19's impact

Audrey Tan‍ and David Fogarty‍ 
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

GLASGOW • Delegates held a minute's silence during the opening of the conference to mark the devastating losses caused by the pandemic.

Organisers are imposing strict regulations on participants. These include daily testing using antigen rapid test kits, and mandatory wearing of face masks inside the conference venue. Hand sanitisers and reminders to keep a safe distance from others are located all around the venue, and delegates are issued a hygiene kit with a bottle of hand sanitiser, a mask and a packet of wet wipes.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 02, 2021, with the headline 'In Brief'. Subscribe
Topics: 