In Brief: 40,000 delegates registered for COP26

40,000 delegates registered for COP26

GLASGOW • According to analysis by climate news site Carbon Brief, COP26 is likely to be the largest United Nations climate summit since COP1 in Germany in 1995.

Nearly 40,000 delegates have been registered on the UN's provisional list, which details those who had registered for the conference.

This year's list tops the 30,372 delegates registered for COP21 in Paris (2015), and the 27,301 delegates who signed up to attend COP15 in Copenhagen (2009), said Carbon Brief.

But travel restrictions wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic could mean that not all those who registered made it to Glasgow.

Heads of state urged to protect oceans

GLASGOW • The blue realm was also celebrated during Ocean Day on Friday at COP26, with ocean advocates calling for immediate action by heads of state to protect the world's seas and their precious biodiversity from the many harmful impacts wrought by climate change and human activities.

"Billions of people worldwide depend on the ocean for food, jobs, and cultural and economic survival, including some of earth's most vulnerable communities," said Mr Manish Bapna, president and chief executive of the Natural Resources Defence Council.

"The ocean, a remarkable life-sustaining force on earth, today faces threats from all sides, especially from harmful climate impacts and unsustainable human activities."

Glasgow summit 'make or break', says Ardern

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that the Glasgow climate summit is "make or break" in the fight to curb global warming, saying the world is now paying the price for decades of procrastination.

Ms Ardern called for the United Nations-brokered talks to result in immediate and meaningful action, adding that "we're definitely at a point now where it's moved beyond targets".

While unable to attend personally because she is hosting this month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the Prime Minister has released policies that she says put New Zealand in the vanguard of climate action.

Baffling array of names at conference

GLASGOW • Do you know your GFANZ from your ISSB from your PPCA? Welcome to COP26!

Keeping track of the cornucopia of new clubs and alliances - each with its own, though sometimes overlapping - aims is a headache both for outsiders and those inside the United Nations climate conference in Scotland.

There is the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) - an umbrella group of clubs for insurers, banks, asset managers and other sub-sectors of the finance industry.

And the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), backed by financial market regulators, aims to standardise how companies should report on their climate risk exposure and sustainability practices.

